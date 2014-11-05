By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 There is no doubt scientists
had a lot of luck on their side in discovering a critter from
the age of dinosaurs that rewrites our understanding of the
history of early mammals.
The researchers said on Wednesday they unearthed in
Madagascar the fossil of a remarkable creature resembling a big
groundhog that lived about 66 million years ago and, at about 20
pounds (9 kg), was enormous compared to most other mammals of
the Mesozoic Era.
Judging from a wonderfully preserved skull with a bizarre
set of features, it was an active plant eater with strong jaws,
keen sense of smell, well-developed hearing and terrific
eyesight under low light conditions, they said.
It is named Vintana sertichi. Vintana means luck in the
Malagasy language, referring to the fortuitous circumstances
behind how it was found.
During 2010 excavations in Madagascar, the researchers
collected a 150-pound (68-kg) block of sandstone chock-full of
fish fossils. They used a computerized tomography (CT) scan at
Stony Brook University in New York state to peer inside. As luck
would have it, they saw more than just fish.
"We were astounded to see a mammal skull staring back at us
on the screen," said Stony Brook University paleontologist David
Krause, who led the study published in the journal Nature.
"It was dawning on me that I was experiencing the most
incredible bit of luck I had ever been part of," added Joe
Groenke, Krause's technician and the first to view the CT
images.
Groenke spent half a year extracting the 5-inch (12.5-cm)
long skull from the sandstone, one sand grain at a time.
Krause called Vintana the second-largest mammal known from
the age of dinosaurs, when most mammals were shrew-sized, behind
only the badger-like Repenomamus from earlier in the Cretaceous
Period. Vintana lived immediately before the dinosaurs were
wiped out by an asteroid that struck Earth, a disaster that
paved the way for mammals to dominate the land.
Vintana is a member of a poorly understood group of
primitive mammals called gondwanatherians that lived on the
southern supercontinent of Gondwana and until now was known only
from isolated teeth and jaw fragments.
Its well-preserved skull, though lacking the lower jaw,
provided the first good evidence of this group's lifestyle and
its relationships to other early mammals.
The scientists determined that gondwanatherians were closely
related to multituberculates, a group of rodent-like Mesozoic
mammals that thrived on the northern continents, as well as to
another obscure group called the haramiyidans.
SHAKES THE FAMILY TREE
"In essence, it really shakes up the early mammalian family
tree and helps to reorganize it," Krause said.
Connecting the three groups also enables scientists to
estimate the appearance of Earth's first true mammals at well
before 200 million years ago, Krause said.
Its skull boasts a combination of primitive features and
advanced ones like a cheek bone with a dagger-like feature for
attachment of massive chewing muscles like in an Ice Age giant
ground sloth. Its down-turned snout resembles a walrus. It has
huge eye-sockets, a big nasal cavity and fairly small braincase.
"Throw together some anatomical features from ancient
mammal-like reptiles, Pleistocene ground sloths, an extant
rodent and maybe a few bits and pieces from the Muppets on
'Sesame Street' and you might get something that resembles the
cranium of Vintana," Krause said.
It is only distantly related to today's mammals and was not
a member of any of the three existing groups: placentals,
marsupials and monotremes. "It is one of those evolutionary
experiments in 'mammalness' that did not make it," Krause said.
The closest modern comparison to Vintana is a large,
semi-aquatic South American rodent called a nutria, Krause said.
Zhe-Xi Luo, a University of Chicago expert on early
mammalian evolution who reviewed the study, called Vintana the
"discovery of the decade for understanding the deep history of
mammals."
"This mammal helps to stretch our imagination of what is
possible by evolution beyond our stereotypes from the extant
mammals," Luo said. "Early mammal history is our own history -
that is why a discovery of this kind is important, because it
may prompt us to re-think our own evolutionary past."
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Marguerita Choy)