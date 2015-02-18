By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 18 If recent laws legalizing
marijuana in more U.S. states also boost sales of potato chips
and brownies, scientists will know why: A study in mice
published on Wednesday found, unexpectedly, that the active
ingredients in pot essentially make appetite-curbing regions of
the brain reverse functions.
When that happens, neurons that ordinarily transmit a signal
that means, "you're full, stop eating," instead give the brain
the munchies, neurobiologists reported in the journal Nature.
The fact that smoking marijuana makes users crave salty,
crunchy or sweet snacks has long been enshrined in popular lore
and comedy. But how that happens has been a scientific enigma.
One idea had involved heightened sensory perception. A 2014
study by neuroscientists in Europe, for instance, found that the
active ingredients in marijuana, cannabinoids, affect the
olfactory center in the brains of mice. As a result, the animals
better smell food, which can stimulate appetite.
But that didn't explain the marijuana-fueled appeal of foods
without much aroma.
In their study, scientists led by Tamas Horvath of Yale
University focused on molecules called receptors that
cannabinoids bind to and activate in the brains of both mice and
men. They expected to find that when cannabinoids did so, the
receptors sent out a signal quieting nearby neurons that
suppress appetite. That could lead to the munchies.
To their surprise, Horvath said, they found that activating
the cannabinoid receptors in mice's brains instead increased,
not decreased, the activity of appetite-suppressing neurons.
The reason that did not suppress appetite was that the
neurons, instead of emitting their usual appetite-killing
neurochemicals, emitted completely different ones. Called
endorphins, they traveled to the brain's appetite-control
region, the hypothalamus, stimulating the mice's desire to eat.
"Neurons that normally shut down eating instead promoted it,
even when the mice were full," Horvath said in an interview.
"Marijuana fools the brain's feeding system."
It does not fool the brain into eating just anything,
however. Smoking marijuana rarely leads to a craving for
broccoli. Instead, he said, the brain mechanisms create a desire
for calorie-dense foods like salty, fatty chips and rich sweets.
There are likely additional brain pathways by which
marijuana causes the munchies, which could be tapped for one of
the drug's medical uses: increasing appetite in cancer patients
and others who have lost the desire to eat.
