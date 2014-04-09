By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON, April 9
WASHINGTON, April 9 A fox-sized marsupial
predator that roamed Australia from about 23 to 12 million years
ago had plenty of bite to go along with its bark. But while it
was certainly fierce, it was no Tasmanian devil, Australia's
famously ferocious bantamweight brute.
Those were the findings reported on Wednesday by scientists
who essentially brought the extinct mammal back to life in the
virtual world to study its bite force and other qualities in
comparison to other marsupial meat-eaters.
They used 3D computer software to reconstruct its skull -
patterned after a nicely preserved fossil - and performed
biomechanical analysis to see whether it was a champion chomper.
The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, assessed the
biting and killing capabilities of a marsupial called Nimbacinus
dicksoni that lived in northern Australia during the Miocene
Epoch, a span of time populated by a wondrous array of mammals
and other animals.
Nimbacinus dicksoni proved to be quite formidable and was
probably able to hunt prey bigger than itself, the study found.
"It has the teeth of a true marsupial carnivore, with
well-developed vertical slicing blades for cutting through meat
and sinew," said Stephen Wroe, a zoologist and paleontologist at
Australia's University of New England and one of the
researchers.
"It likely preyed upon small to medium-sized birds, frogs,
lizards and snakes, as well as a wide range of marsupials."
But it fell short of the Tasmanian devil's chomping power.
"It was certainly less powerful and less able to handle
heavy loadings or forces than the Tasmanian devil. While it
could probably have processed smaller bones, it did not have the
capacity to crush and crack bone that the devil has - but then
few creatures do," Wroe said.
While placental mammals - rodents, bats, cats, dogs, cows,
whales and many more, including people - dominated most of the
world, Australia was dominated by marsupial mammals, which give
birth to premature babies and then nourish them inside a pouch.
TASMANIAN TIGER
Australia's marsupials include kangaroos, wallabies, wombats
and koalas, but also some fierce meat-eaters like the Tasmanian
devil and spotted-tailed quoll. The island continent once was
home to many more carnivorous marsupials, including the
wolf-sized Tasmanian tiger that went extinct in 1936.
Nimbacinus dicksoni, also called Dickson's thylacine, was
about the size of a small fox or very big domestic cat, weighed
about 11 pounds (5 kg) and had a face like a cross between a cat
and an opossum. It was a smaller relative of the Tasmanian
tiger, which of course was not a cat despite its name.
The researchers compared the bite force of the two species
to each other and to existing marsupial predators including the
Tasmanian devil, spotted-tailed quoll and northern quoll.
The fossilized skull of Nimbacinus dicksoni was very well
preserved but some parts still were damaged or missing. The
researchers digitally replaced those parts using 3D computer
software, then made a 3D model to predict mechanical performance
and how the skull might do when biting and killing prey.
Nimbacinus dicksoni most closely matched the biting power of
the spotted-tailed quoll, which has a pink nose and brown fur
covered in white spots, even though the two species are not
closely related, the researchers found.
"Quolls are cute, but don't be deceived. They are fearless
and ferocious predators," Wroe said.
The simulations suggested the Tasmanian tiger was poorly
suited to capture and kill large prey despite being the largest
of the marsupial predators to live into recent times.
Compared to the Tasmanian tiger, Nimbacinus dicksoni
possessed a shorter, wider snout and its distinctive cheek
teeth, used for cutting and shearing meat, were not as
specialized, according to zoologist Marie Attard of the
University of New England, another of the researchers.
The thylacinids, the group that includes Nimbacinus dicksoni
and the Tasmanian tiger, "are an excellent example of an
ecologically diverse family that has now become extinct, and
provides an important reminder of how easily large carnivores
such as the Tasmanian tiger can be wiped out if we don't fight
to save them," Attard said.
