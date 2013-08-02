LONDON Aug 2 A corner of west London will see
culinary and scientific history made on Monday when scientists
cook and serve up the world's first lab-grown beef burger.
The in-vitro burger, cultured from cattle stem cells, the
first example of what its creator says could provide an answer
to global food shortages and help combat climate change, will be
fried in a pan and tasted by two volunteers.
The burger is the result of years of research by Dutch
scientist Mark Post, a vascular biologist at the University of
Maastricht, who is working to show how meat grown in petri
dishes might one day be a true alternative to meat from
livestock.
The meat in the burger has been made by knitting together
around 20,000 strands of protein that has been cultured from
cattle stem cells in Post's lab.
The tissue is grown by placing the cells in a ring, like a
donut, around a hub of nutrient gel, Post explained.
To prepare the burger, scientists combined the cultured beef
with other ingredients normally used in burgers, such as salt,
breadcrumbs and egg powder. Red beet juice and saffron have been
added to bring out its natural colours.
"Our burger is made from muscle cells taken from a cow. We
haven't altered them in any way," Post said in a statement on
Friday. "For it to succeed it has to look, feel and hopefully
taste like the real thing."
VIABLE ALTERNATIVE?
Success, in Post's view, would mean not just a tasty burger,
but also the prospect of finding a sustainable, ethical and
environmentally friendly alternative to meat production.
According to a 2006 report by the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO), industrialized agriculture contributes on a
"massive scale" to climate change, air pollution, land
degradation, energy use, deforestation and biodiversity decline.
The report, entitled Livestock's Long Shadow, said the meat
industry contributes about 18 percent of global greenhouse-gas
emissions and this proportion is expected to grow as consumers
in fast-developing countries such as China and India eat more
meat.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), annual
meat production is projected to rise to 376 million tonnes by
2030 from 218 million tonnes in 1997-1999, and demand from a
growing world population is expected to rise beyond that.
Post cites FAO figures suggesting demand for meat is
expected to increase by more than two-thirds by 2050.
Animal welfare campaigners applauded the arrival of cultured
meat and predicted a great future for it.
"In vitro technology will spell the end of lorries full of
cows and chickens, abattoirs and factory farming," the People
for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) campaign group said
in a statement. "It will reduce carbon emissions, conserve water
and make the food supply safer."
A study published in 2011 comparing the relative
environmental impacts of various types of meat, including lamb,
pork, beef and cultured meat, said the lab-grown product has by
far the least impact on the environment.
Hanna Tuomisto, who conducted the study at Oxford
University's Wildlife Conservation Research Unit, found that
growing meats in-vitro would use 35 percent to 60 percent less
energy, emit 80 percent to 95 percent less greenhouse gas and
use around 98 percent less land than conventionally produced
animal meat.
While Monday's fry-up will be a world first and only an
initial proof-of concept, the Dutch scientist reckons commercial
production of cultured beef could begin within the next 20
years.
"What we are going to attempt is important because I hope it
will show cultured beef has the answers to major problems that
the world faces," he added.
