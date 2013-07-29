By Sharon Begley
Two studies released on Monday beg to differ. By sticking to
one female, they conclude, males of many species, especially
primates, can increase their chances of siring many offspring
who survive long enough to reproduce - the key factor in
determining whether a particular behavior survives the brutal
process of natural selection.
In fact, the evolutionary advantages to males of being
monogamous are so clear that the two studies reached competing
conclusions about which benefit is greater for males. According
to research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy
of Sciences, protecting the lives of his offspring was the
paramount benefit of monogamy.
Separate findings published in the journal Science said that
keeping his mate faithful provided the greatest evolutionary
edge.
Both studies addressed a conundrum: because male mammals can
sire so many more offspring per breeding season than females, it
would seem that mating with only one female would be less
adaptive for a male than spreading his seed widely.
The PNAS paper, which analyzed 230 species of primates,
concludes that protecting the kids is the greatest benefit of
male monogamy. By sticking close to his mate a male reduces the
risk of infanticide. Although the study examined only nonhuman
primates, that reasoning has resonance in people, too, where
children who grow up without a father in the household are more
likely to die in childhood, according to government statistics.
"This is the first time that the theories for the evolution
of monogamy have been systematically tested, conclusively
showing that infanticide is the driver of monogamy," said
anthropologist Christopher Opie of University College London,
lead author of the PNAS paper, which analyzed 230 species of
primate. "This brings to a close the long-running debate about
the origin of monogamy in primates."
Not so fast, according to authors of the Science paper.
Zoologists Dieter Lukas and Tim Clutton-Brock of the University
of Cambridge examined the social structure of 2,545 species of
mammals, of which 9 percent are socially monogamous. That was
defined as a system in which a male mates with only one female
and they "usually stay together until one dies," Lukas told
reporters on Monday.
The Cambridge scientists conclude that guarding against
infanticide played little if any role in the development of
monogamy among such mammals as tamarins, marmosets, beavers,
wolves, jackals and meerkats. Instead, the behavior arose when
females spread out over large territories and had zero tolerance
for other females entering their turf.
That left a male little choice but to stick close to his
mate, foreswearing others, because philandering risked leaving
her to the sweet entreaties of a rival.
"Monogamy arose where guarding a single female was a male's
best reproductive strategy," said Clutton-Brock.
EVOLUTIONARILY ADVANTAGEOUS
Once monogamy set in for this reason, the care that faithful
fathers provide their offspring can make the behavior even more
evolutionarily advantageous, since it increases their brood's
chances of surviving.
In fact, the two studies are not that far apart, starting
with their basic conclusion that male monogamy can be a winning
strategy, evolutionarily, and thus be favored by natural
selection - the "survival of the fittest" winnowing process that
shapes species. Both studies also found that paternal care "is a
consequence, not a cause, of monogamy," said Clutton-Brock, but
one that made it even more beneficial: with monogamy, males are
more likely to help care for their offspring.
That not only protects against murderous marauders but takes
some of the burden of childcare from mom, preserving her health
and allowing her to bear more healthy offspring, which count as
additional evolutionary points for the faithful dad too.
It will take more research to sort out which evolutionary
force - preventing infanticide or guarding against cuckoldry
-had the strongest effect on the development of monogamy among
some mammals.
The research is even less able to speak to monogamy - or the
lack of it - in people. The Cambridge team believes that "humans
are not socially monogamous," said Lukas, while the PNAS authors
classify humans as both monogamous and polygamous, depending on
their historical and social circumstances.
"Humans are such unusual animals, depending so excessively
on culture, which changes so many of the ground rules of
evolution," said Clutton-Brock.
Human monogamy might have arisen when females were separated
and solitary, and a male needed to stick close to one mate to
guard her, added Lukas, "but it is also possible that monogamy
is a very recent, cultural arrangement of marriage within
groups."
Whatever the initial reason and whenever it evolved,
monogamy has been a boon for Homo sapiens. The study pointing to
protection from infanticide as the prime force in male monogamy
"allows us to peer back into our evolutionary past to understand
the factors that were important in making us human," said
Susanne Shultz of the University of Manchester, a co-author of
the PNAS paper. "Once fathers decide to stick around and care
for young, mothers can then change their reproductive decisions
and have more, brainy offspring."
