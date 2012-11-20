* Prospects for uncrackable codes on existing optical fibres
* Applications from banking to e-commerce
* Could move quantum cryptography from niche to mainstream
By Chris Wickham
LONDON, Nov 20 Researchers have come up with a
way of protecting telecoms networks using quantum cryptography
without the need for expensive dedicated optical fibre links.
The technique, developed by Toshiba's European
research laboratory in Britain and Cambridge University
engineers, is a step towards perfect security for everything
from credit card transactions to private health records.
Quantum cryptography relies on the rules of quantum theory
to generate uncrackable codes that encrypt data in a way that
reveals if it has been eavesdropped or tampered with.
Governments and the military are thought to be using the
technology already, based on systems available from firms like
ID Quantique in Switzerland and U.S. rival MagiQ.
But until now, the quantum keys to encode and decode the
information had to be sent on single photons, or particles of
light, across a dedicated optical fibre separate from the line
carrying the data itself.
"The requirement of separate fibres has greatly restricted
the applications of quantum cryptography in the past, as unused
fibres are not always available for sending the single photons,
and even when they are, can be prohibitively expensive," said
Andrew Shields from Toshiba Research in Cambridge.
"Now we have shown that the single photon and data signals
can be sent using different wavelengths on the same fibre."
The Toshiba system, outlined in research published in the
journal Physical Review X, still requires an advanced detector
that picks up the encryption key in a time window of just 100
millionths of a micro-second, at the expected arrival time of
the single photons.
But the detector, which is able to filter out the 'noise' in
the fibre caused by the data itself, avoids the cost of laying
down dedicated optical fibre lines.
Previous work has managed to use quantum cryptography on
shared optical fibres but only over very short distances, with
low capacity rates, or with data moving only in one direction.
The researchers say their system can do it over 50 km with
data moving back and forth and an encryption capacity 50,000
times the record over the same distance.
Zhiliang Yuan, who worked on the research, told Reuters the
team plan to carry out field tests on the system but he
predicted it could be rolled out commercially within a few
years.