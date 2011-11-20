* Scientists say colleagues' findings in error
* Measurement of neutrinos energy said to be proof
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, Nov 20 An international team of
scientists in Italy studying the same neutrino particles
colleagues say appear to have travelled faster than light
rejected the startling finding this weekend, saying their tests
had shown it must be wrong.
The September announcement of the finding, backed up last
week after new studies, caused a furore in the scientific world
as it seemed to suggest Albert Einstein's ideas on relativity,
and much of modern physics, were based on a mistaken premise.
The first team, members of the OPERA experiment at the Gran
Sasso laboratory south of Rome, said they recorded neutrinos
beamed to them from the CERN research centre in Switzerland as
arriving 60 nanoseconds before light would have done.
But ICARUS, another experiment at Gran Sasso -- which is
deep under mountains and run by Italy's National Institute of
National Physics -- now argues that their measurements of the
neutrinos energy on arrival contradict that reading.
In a paper posted on Saturday on the same website as the
OPERA results, arxiv.org/abs/1110.3763v2, the ICARUS team
says their findings "refute a superluminal (faster than light)
interpretation of the OPERA result."
They argue, on the basis of recently published studies by
two top U.S. physicists, that the neutrinos pumped down from
CERN, near Geneva, should have lost most of their energy if they
had travelled at even a tiny fraction faster than light.
But in fact, the ICARUS scientists say, the neutrino beam as
tested in their equipment registered an energy spectrum fully
corresponding with what it should be for particles travelling at
the speed of light and no more.
Physicist Tomasso Dorigo, who works at CERN, the European
Organisation for Nuclear Research, and the U.S. Fermilab near
Chicago, said in a post on the website Scientific Blogging that
the ICARUS paper was "very simple and definitive."
It says, he wrote, "that the difference between the speed of
neutrinos and the speed of light cannot be as large as that seen
by OPERA, and is certainly smaller than that by three orders of
magnitude, and compatible with zero."
Under Einstein's 1905 theory of special relativity, nothing
can travel faster than light. That idea lies at the heart of all
current science of the cosmos and of how the vast variety of
particles that make it up behave.
There was widespread scepticism when the OPERA findings were
first revealed, and even the leaders of the experiment insisted
that they were not announcing a discovery but simply recording
measurements they had made and carefully checked.
However, last Friday they said a new experiment with shorter
neutrino beams from CERN and much larger gaps between them had
produced the same result. Independent scientists said however
this was not conclusive.
Other experiments are being prepared -- at Fermilab and at
the KEK laboratory in Japan -- to try to replicate OPERA's
findings. Only confirmation from one of these would open the way
for a full scientific discovery to be declared.
(Reported by Robert Evans; Editing by Andrew Heavens)