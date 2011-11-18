* Suggests Einstein's relativity theory may be wrong
* New test supports startling findings of previous
experiment
* Experts still sceptical, say more independent checks
needed
(Adds fresh expert comment, paras 12 and 13)
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Nov 18 A new experiment appears to
provide further evidence that Einstein may have been wrong when
he said nothing could go faster than the speed of light, a
theory that underpins modern thinking on how the universe works.
The new evidence, challenging a dogma of science that has
held since Albert Einstein laid out his theory of relativity in
1905, appeared to confirm a startling finding that sub-atomic
particles called neutrinos could travel fractions of a second
faster.
The new experiment at the Gran Sasso laboratory, using a
neutrino beam from CERN in Switzerland, 720 km (450 miles) away,
was held to check findings in September by a team of scientists
which were greeted with some scepticism.
Scientists at the Italian Institute for Nuclear Physics
(INFN) said in a statement on Friday that their new tests aimed
to exclude one potential systematic effect that may have
affected the original measurement.
"A measurement so delicate and carrying a profound
implication on physics requires an extraordinary level of
scrutiny," said Fernando Ferroni, president of the INFN.
"The positive outcome of the test makes us more confident in
the result, although a final word can only be said by analogous
measurements performed elsewhere in the world."
An international team of scientists shocked the scientific
world with the original findings in September.
That first finding was recorded when 15,000 neutrino beams
were pumped over three years from CERN to Gran Sasso, an
underground Italian laboratory near Rome.
Physicists on the experiment, called OPERA after the initials
of its formal scientific title, said they had checked and
rechecked over many months anything that could have produced a
misreading before announcing what they had found.
If confirmed, scientists say the findings may show that
Einstein -- seen as the father of modern physics -- was wrong
when he set out in his theory of special relativity that the
speed of light is a "cosmic constant" and nothing can go faster.
This would force a major rethink of theories about how the
cosmos works and even mean it would be possible, in theory, to
send information into the past.
EAT MY SHORTS?
Jim Al-Khalili, a physics professor at Britain's Surrey
University whose reaction to the first "faster-than-light"
results was that he would eat his shorts if they turned out to
be true, said on Friday he remained unconvinced.
"I am not yet ready to get out my knife and fork," he said.
"Ideally, the experiment would have to be done somewhere else
entirely to try to verify the controversial result that these
tiny particles really are going faster than light."
The Italian scientists, whose second set of results were
published in online science journal ArXiv at arxiv.org/abs/1109.4897v2,
said one potential source of error in the first results was
that the pulses of neutrinos sent by CERN were relatively long
at around 10 microseconds each, so measuring their exact arrival
time at Gran Sasso could have had relatively large errors.
To account for this, the beams sent by CERN in this latest
experiment were around three nanoseconds shorter, with large
gaps of 524 nanoseconds between them, meaning the scientists at
Gran Sasso would time their arrival more accurately.
"In this way, compared to the previous measurement, the
neutrinos bunches are narrower and more spaced from each other,"
the scientists said. "This permits to make a more accurate
measure of their velocity at the price of a much lower beam
intensity."
Jacques Martino, director of the French National Institute
of Nuclear and Particle Physics, who worked on the second
experiment, said while this test was not a full confirmation, it
did remove some of the potential errors that may have occurred
in the first one. "The search is not over," he said
Christos Touramanis, who heads a neutrino research team at
Britain's Liverpool University and is involved in scrutinising
the OPERA result as part of CERN's scientific committee, agreed
the new test with short beam bunches had excluded one possible
source of systematic errors, but said "a number of other
possible effects" still needed to be checked.
"Ultimately, full independent confirmation will be required
before accepting this result as accurate," he said in an emailed
comment.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)