By Chris Wickham
| LONDON, Sept 19
Nobel prediction expert David Pendlebury's annual forecasts
are based on the company's "Web of Knowledge" data on how often
a scientist's published papers are cited as a basis for further
investigation by other researchers.
Winners of the 2012 Nobels are due to be announced in early
October and although they are notoriously hard to predict, over
the last decade 26 people from Pendlebury's list have won.
"We're not trying to pull a rabbit out of the hat," he said.
"We're trying to demonstrate that citations in the literature
are a strong indicator of peer esteem, which is the basis for
awarding top prizes for research, such as the Nobel."
Based on that, Pendlebury picks IBM researcher Charles
Bennett, Gilles Brassard at the University of Montreal and
William Wootters at Williams College in Massachusetts for their
description of the protocols for quantum teleportation.
Quantum teleportation transfers information between two
points without anything physical, like a radio wave, passing
through space.
This means it can't be intercepted and could provide a basis
for totally secure mass communications, super-fast quantum
computers and, eventually, a quantum internet much more powerful
than the one we have today.
It relies on the process of 'entanglement' between two
particles, which physicists have used to create a perfect
replica of a single particle of light at some distance from the
original.
Work done by Bennett and his colleagues in 1993 has been
cited over 5,300 times - that's 300 times more than the average
physics paper published in the same year - and it has since been
verified in experiments over increasing distances.
Earlier this month, an international team of scientists set
a new record by reproducing the characteristics of a photon over
143 kilometres, between two observatories in the Canary Islands.
Rupert Ursin from the Austrian Academy of Sciences, who was
part of that team, said physicists now understand the process
enough to produce it and use it in the real world, but it
remains quite mysterious.
"Entanglement is a bit weird," he told Reuters. "You have to
give up your classical world view".
Other contenders for the physics prize include the 1990
discovery by British scientist Leigh Canham that porous silicon
can emit light, which could be used in a new generation of
microelectronics based on light pulses rather than electrons.
And making light slow down to the speed of a bicycle,
described in a 1999 paper by U.S.-based researchers Stephen
Harris and Lene Hau, also makes the grade for the Nobels,
according to Pendlebury.
Hau and her team at Harvard went further in 2001 by bringing
laser light pulses to a standstill for a thousandth of a second
in a magnetically trapped ultra-cold cloud of sodium atoms.
Real world applications are far off but it does offer the
potential for a technology that can shine light through opaque
materials.
HIGGS BOSON HEADACHE
An omission from this year's list is Peter Higgs following
the celebrated discovery at the CERN research centre of a new
subatomic particle which appears to be the boson imagined by him
in the 1960s.
Although cosmologist Stephen Hawking confidently predicted a
Nobel for Higgs at the time, Pendlebury said it is probably too
soon and Alfred Nobel's demand that the prize should go to no
more than three people is another complication.
There are five theorists still alive today with a reasonable
claim on the Higgs boson because work from all of them was
published around the same time as that done by Higgs in 1964.
For that reason, and the fact that the average time between
a discovery and a Nobel is now about 25 years, Peter Higgs might
have to wait a bit longer.
"Then again, I may be wrong," said Pendlebury
INSIDE THE CELL
Research into the inner workings of the cell dominates
Pendlebury's list for the medicine prize.
Among them, American scientists David Allis and Michael
Grunstein are tipped for the work in the 1980s on epigenetics,
the study of the mechanisms that activate and de-activate genes,
which is one of the root causes of cancer.
The question of why it is possible for one genetically
identical twin to suffer autism or schizophrenia, for example,
while the other does not, confounded science for some time.
DNA, which provides the blueprint for living organisms, is
wrapped tightly around proteins called histones, which were long
thought to be an inert packing material.
Grunstein and his colleagues showed that part of one of the
histones in yeast is essential for the control of specific
genes, which was the first demonstration of a direct interaction
between histones and DNA.
Pendlebury said the discovery had far-reaching impact and
has since led to the development of a range of medicines,
including treatment for rare forms of lymphoma.
TITANIUM DIOXIDE REDISCOVERED
In chemistry, Akira Fujishima at Tokyo University of
Science, could be in the running for discoveries over three
decades up to the 1990s of new uses for titanium dioxide, long
used mainly as an ingredient for paint.
Fujishima found titanium dioxide could be a catalyst for
producing hydrogen from water when subjected to sunlight and
later that water on its surface forms a film rather than the
droplets dictated by surface tension.
If the coated surface is upright or on an incline the water
runs off and this has led to the widespread use of titanium
dioxide as a self-cleaning coating for glass.
It is especially useful for side mirrors on cars but
Fujishima also demonstrated it could be used to clean disease
pathogens off surfaces.
The technique is even used in Japan to coat paving stones as
a way of removing traffic pollution from the environment.