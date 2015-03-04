By Kate Kelland
LONDON, March 4 Scientists who analysed
countless chemicals in spider venom say they have identified
seven compounds that block a key step in the body's ability to
pass pain signals to the brain.
In research they said could one day lead to a new class of
potent painkillers, the scientists focused on 206 species of
spider and searched for molecules in the venom that block nerve
activity, particular via so-called "Nav1.7 channels".
Experts estimate that as many as one in five people
worldwide suffer from chronic pain and existing pain treatments
often fail to give sufficient or long-term relief. Pain's
economic burden is also huge, with chronic pain estimated to
cost $600 billion a year in the United States alone.
People sense pain in a part of their body when nerves from
the affected area send signals to the brain through what is
called the pain pathway, and it is this pathway scientists seek
to disrupt when searching for potential new pain medicines.
"A compound that blocks Nav1.7 channels is of particular
interest," said Glenn King, who led the study at Australia's
University of Queensland.
GENETIC MUTATION
He said previous research has found indifference to pain
among people who lack Nav1.7 channels due to a
naturally-occurring genetic mutation, so blocking these channels
has the potential to turn off pain in people with normal
pathways.
Part of the search for new pain killing drugs has focused on
the world's 45,000 species of spiders, many of which kill their
prey with venoms that contain hundreds and even thousands of
protein molecules, some of which block nerve activity.
"A conservative estimate indicates that there are nine
million spider-venom peptides, and only 0.01 percent of this
vast pharmacological landscape has been explored so far," said
Julie Kaae Klint, who worked with King on the study.
The researchers, whose work was published on Thursday in the
British Journal of Pharmacology, built a system that could
rapidly analyse spider venom compounds. They screened venoms
from 206 species and found that 40 percent contained at least
one compound that blocked human Nav1.7 channels.
Of the seven promising compounds they identified, they said
one was particularly potent and also had a chemical structure
that suggested it would have the kind of chemical, thermal and
biological stability needed for making a drug.
"Untapping this natural source of new medicines brings a
distinct hope of accelerating the development of a new class of
painkillers," said Klint.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Ralph Boulton)