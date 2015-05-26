* Semiconductor patents down as drugs, food, cosmetics rise
* Global patent volume up 3 percent in 2014 -Thomson Reuters
* Innovation report reveals blurring of industry boundaries
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 26 The life sciences industry is
increasingly taking over from the tech sector in driving global
innovation, according to a Thomson Reuters analysis of global
patents.
With more patents applied for or granted in 2014 than in any
other year in history, humankind has never been more inventive,
whether in designing driverless cars, discovering new drugs for
cancer or building bionic limbs.
But growth in innovation has nonetheless slowed, with
worldwide patent volume up 3 percent last year, the smallest
annual rise since the end of the global recession in 2009.
Previous years have seen near double-digit percentage increases.
While part of that may be due to tighter patenting rules in
the United States, there are also signs of more fundamental
shifts, with the volume of published scientific literature -- a
precursor to patents -- down 22 percent across 12 industries.
Significantly, patents for semiconductors fell 5 percent in
2014. That may spell trouble for other areas, since microchips
form a bedrock for innovations such as wearable tech, big data
and the so-called Internet-of-things, which allows wireless
communication between appliances.
Still, with more than 2.1 million unique inventions recorded
across industries last year, the world is not exactly short of
new ideas.
Major sectors showing impressive patent growth in 2014
included pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, where inventions
rose 12 and 7 percent respectively, according to the 2015 State
of Innovation report published on Tuesday. (stateofinnovation.com).
There was also a marked increase in food, beverages and
tobacco, up 21 percent, and in cosmetics and well-being, up 8
percent.
These sectors also highlight the convergence of industries
and the emergence of products such as nutraceuticals -- foods
and drinks with potential health benefits -- and cosmeceuticals,
the combination of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.
Some of the world's biggest companies are embracing this
blurring of boundaries, notably Samsung,
which is among the top 25 patent assignees in nine of the 12
industries analysed in the report.
In addition to watching a Samsung TV and using a Samsung
phone, the South Korean group also wants consumers to take
Samsung-manufactured prescription drugs, consume Samsung energy
drinks and wear Samsung make-up.
Its broad push, following a bruising patent battle with
Apple, reflects a growing determination by Asian
players to stake their claim on the knowledge economy.
China, too, is a rising force in the patenting landscape,
led by companies including Huawei and ZTE,
as well as institutions such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
(Editing by Mark Potter)