LONDON Oct 19 A small British company has
developed a way to create petrol from air and water, technology
it hopes may one day contribute to large-scale production of
green fuels.
Engineers at Air Fuel Synthesis (AFS) in Teeside, northern
England, say they have produced 5 litres of synthetic petrol
over a period of three months.
The technique involves extracting carbon dioxide from air
and hydrogen from water, and combining them in a reactor with a
catalyst to make methanol. The methanol is then converted into
petrol.
By using renewable energy to power the process, it is
possible to create carbon-neutral fuel that can be used in an
identical way to standard petrol, scientists behind the
technology say.
"It's actually cleaner because it's synthetic," Peter
Harrison, chief executive officer of AFS, said in an interview.
"You just make what you need to make in terms of the
contents of it, so it doesn't contain what might be seen as
pollutants, like sulphur," he said.
The work is part of a two-year project that has so far cost
around 1 million pounds ($1.6 million).
The green petrol will not appear on forecourts any time
soon, though.
"We can't make (the petrol) at pump prices, but we will do
eventually," Harrison said. "All we need is renewable energy to
make it, and so when oil becomes a problem we will be able to
make a contribution to keep cars moving or to keep aeroplanes
moving."
AFS said it was confident the technology could be scaled up
to refinery size in the future. Each of the processes that go
into making the fuel already take place separately on an
industrial scale.
For now, however, AFS plans to build a commercial plant in
the next two years that will produce around 1,200 litres a day
of specialist fuels for the motorsports sector, Harrison said.
($1 = 0.6199 British pounds)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Chris Wickham and
Jane Baird)