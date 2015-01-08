By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
Almost always raise your
opponent's first bet, which can provoke an immediate fold. In
later rounds, if your opponent raises, re-raise if you're
holding at least a pair of threes. Err on the side of playing a
hand, not folding.
These and thousands of other decisions in the popular
two-person version of the poker game "limit Texas hold 'em"
produce a strategy so close to optimal that it cannot be beaten
in the long run, according to a study published on Thursday in
the journal Science.
A computer program running this strategy is the first to
"solve" any form of poker: it plays as close to perfectly as is
mathematically possible, coming out no worse than even (over
many hands) no matter what an opponent holds or does, said
computer scientist Michael Bowling of the University of Alberta,
who led the research.
Far from being a frivolous exercise, the poker-playing
program "Cepheus" could be applied to cybersecurity, medicine,
and even business negotiations, said Carnegie Mellon University
computer scientist Sam Ganzfried, co-author of the program that
won the 2014 computer poker competition.
"The result is a significant achievement in computer poker
and in artificial intelligence," he said.
Computers and games have a long intertwined history.
Programs that beat the best human players at checkers, chess,
and Jeopardy! have served as testbeds for advances in artificial
intelligence as well as more mundane matters: strategies used by
chess-playing computers, for instance, led to optimization
strategies for sewer routing, Bowling said.
Poker presents an especially steep challenge because, unlike
in chess or checkers, a computer does not know its opponent's
situation - his cards. And the number of theoretically possible
situations where players must estimate odds and choose whether
to bet, call, raise, or fold is so huge - 319 trillion - that
it taxes any machine's computational and memory capacity.
Cepheus plays two-person limit Texas hold 'em. ("Limit"
means the size of bets and number of raises are capped.) The
dealer gives each player two cards face down, and then five
shared cards, one at a time and face up. Players bet after each
deal and use the shared cards to assemble the best-possible
five-card hand.
Among Cepheus's winning strategies: almost always raise
after the first two cards, but fold with likely losers such as a
3 and 7 or a 2 and Jack. The public can see the ideal moves and
play against Cepheus at poker.srv.ualberta.ca.
