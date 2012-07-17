By Chris Wickham
| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 The European Commission, which
controls one of the world's largest science budgets, has backed
calls for free access to publicly funded research in a move that
could force a major change in the business model for publishers
such as Reed Elsevier.
"Taxpayers should not have to pay twice for scientific
research and they need seamless access to raw data," said Neelie
Kroes, European Commission vice-president for the Digital
Agenda.
The EC said on Tuesday that open access will be a "general
principle" applied to grants awarded through the 80 billion euro
($97.92 billion) Horizon 2020 programme for research and
innovation.
From 2014 all articles produced with funding from Horizon
2020 will have to be accessible and the goal is for 60 percent
of European publicly funded research to be available by 2016.
The most prestigious academic journals, such as Nature,
Science and Cell, earn the bulk of their revenues through
subscriptions from readers.
They have large and lucrative deals with university
libraries -- worth about 150 million pounds to 200 million
pounds a year in the UK -- to give access to the same scientists
who produce and review, usually without payment, the research
that they publish.
Open-access journals, such as the Public Library of Science,
are often internet-based and charge researchers a fee for
publication, allowing free access for anyone after publication.
The open-access market has been growing rapidly over the
past decade but still only accounts for about 3 percent of the
$8 billion global market for scholarly journals.
The subscription model has come under attack from some
scientists, who argue that publishing companies are making fat
profits on the back of taxpayer-funded research.
Elsevier publishes more than 2,000 journals with a staff of
about 7,000. It made a profit last year of 768 million pounds on
revenues of 2.1 billion, giving a margin of about 37 percent.
Publishers argue that quality does not come cheap and their
subscription charges reflect the need to maintain large
editorial departments and databases of published research.
Máire Geoghegan-Quinn, European Commissioner for Research,
Innovation and Science, swept this argument aside. "We must give
taxpayers more bang for their buck," she said in a statement.
"Open access to scientific papers and data is an important means
of achieving this."
The commission's move follows support from the UK government
for a switch to open access and recent news that the European
medicines regulator will open its data vaults to allow
independent researchers to scrutinise results from drug
companies' trials.
.
"The EU's decision to adopt a similar policy to that of the
UK will mean that the transition time from subscription-based to
open-access publishing will be substantially reduced," Professor
Adam Tickell, who was involved in a recent UK
government-commissioned report on the issue, told Reuters.
Tickell, of the University of Birmingham, predicted a rapid
and substantial reduction in the cost of subscriptions, adding:
"With the support of the EU, UK government and major charities,
such as the Wellcome Trust, open access to research findings
will soon be a reality."
Reed Elsevier was not available for comment.