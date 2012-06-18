By Chris Wickham
LONDON, June 19 The shift toward open access to
publicly funded scientific research should be supported with an
extra 50 million to 60 million pounds a year in public money,
according to a UK government-commissioned report.
The report, published Tuesday, strongly backs a move away
from subscriptions by readers of scientific journals to charges
levied on researchers in order to expand access to published
research.
Some 38 million pounds of the extra money being called for
is earmarked to help pay the charges associated with open access
publishing, with the rest dedicated to an extension of licence
agreements that allow group access and investment in so-called
'repositories' that enable online searching of archived
research.
But the report also says the shift should be gradual and
carefully managed to avoid damaging any part of the existing
science publishing industry, dominated by the likes of Reed
Elsevier, Macmillan's Nature Publishing Group and
Springer Science+Business Media.
"Subscription journals will continue to be important for
some time yet," Dame Janet Finch, the Manchester University
sociologist who led the review group, told reporters.
The debate over open access is raging on both sides of the
Atlantic, driven by the moral argument that science funded by
governments and charities should not sit behind a pay-wall and
generate huge profits for private companies.
The report supports this argument, saying: "The principle
that the results of research that has been publicly funded
should be freely accessible in the public domain is a compelling
one, and fundamentally unanswerable."
Reed Elsevier and other subscription-driven publishers say
the criticism leveled at them by some supporters of open access
is unfair, and the value added by the editorial process does not
come cheap. Attacking the subscription model risks damaging a
successful industry, a major employer and a significant
contributor to government tax revenues, they say.
The industry is complex. Some publishing groups, Springer in
particular, own both subscription and open access journals, and
some subscription journals published by not-for-profit science
academies like The Royal Society, generate income for their
scientific work.
A decisive move to open access would also give free access
to corporate customers like the major drug companies, who
arguably can well afford to pay, which publishing industry
sources say make up nearly a quarter of the revenues from
scientific journals.
Science is also international. A policy change in the UK
would only affect 6 percent of the research published globally
and top subscription journals like Nature, Science and Cell draw
their content from across the world.
The Finch report acknowledges that complexity but calls for
"a clear policy direction" in the UK that supports open access
as the main vehicle for scientific research, especially when it
is publicly funded.
"In the longer term, the future lies with open access," said
Janet Finch, but the current mixed economy of scientific
research publishing will continue "for the foreseeable future"
with subscription and open access journals co-existing.
She said the pace at which the industry shifts depends what
happens elsewhere in the world and one of her committee members,
Adam Tickell from the University of Birmingham, says similar
moves by other key players in the science world could tip the
balance in favour of open access.
"If the EU and the United States are as serious about open
access as we are, I would expect the rest of the world to follow
very quickly," he said.
Funders of scientific research, the report says, should
incorporate the cost of publication into the grants they award,
a recommendation that draws support from the Wellcome Trust.
"This will need the support of all of those that fund and
support research, who will need to put into place effective and
flexible arrangements to meet these costs, which we anticipate
being only 1.0-1.5 percent of research costs," said the trust's
director Sir Mark Walport.
The report predicts that over time the amount UK
universities spend on subscriptions - estimated at about 150
million pounds a year - will come down as the money paying for
publication in open access journals increases.
But during the transition period, which could last several
years, any embargo rules that force scientists who publish in
subscription journals to make their research more widely
available within, say, six to 12 months of publication, should
take into account the damage this could do to those top
journals.
Reed Elsevier welcomed the report, adding: "The
recommendations identify real opportunities, as well as risks,
and how they are implemented will be key in ensuring sustainable
models for scholarly communications."
David Willetts, the UK Minister for Universities and
Science, has already set out in-principle support for open
access but said the Finch report will feed into a government
policy on the issue that will be set out in the near future.(Editing by Tim Dobbyn)