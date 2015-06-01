By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, June 1 Scientists have documented in
Florida a series of "virgin births," reproduction without
mating, in a critically endangered sawfish species pushed to the
brink of extinction by over-fishing and habitat destruction.
The scientists said on Monday it marks the first time the
phenomenon called parthenogenesis has been seen in a vertebrate
in the wild. Some females may be resorting to asexual
reproduction because smalltooth sawfish numbers are so low
mating opportunities may not exist, they said.
"There have been a number of cases in reptiles, birds and
sharks of 'virgin birth' in captivity," Stony Brook University
marine biologist Andrew Fields said. "This raises many questions
about how common this mode of reproduction is in the wild."
In parthenogenesis, a female's egg cell can develop into a
baby without being fertilized by a male's sperm cell.
In making an egg cell, a precursor cell divides into four
cells. The one that eventually becomes the egg cell retains key
cellular structures and the gel-like cytoplasm. The other three
hold extra genetic material.
In parthenogenesis, one of those cells essentially acts as a
sperm cell and fuses with the egg. This "fertilized" egg
possesses about half the mother's genetic diversity, a trait
allowing parthenogenesis to be detected through genetic testing.
Smalltooth sawfish are born and live for about three years
in southwest Florida estuaries before moving into ocean coastal
habitats.
The researchers were investigating sawfish inbreeding when
they discovered seven, all healthy, born via parthenogenesis,
about 3 percent of those examined.
"It really surprised us," said Kevin Feldheim, manager of
the Pritzker Laboratory for Molecular Systematics and Evolution
at Chicago's Field Museum. "It is possible that numbers are so
low that females have a hard time finding mates. In such a
situation, parthenogenesis can be used as a last-ditch effort
for a female to pass on her genes."
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission fish
biologist Gregg Poulakis said the sawfish came from the Peace
and Caloosahatchee rivers, which feed the Charlotte Harbor
estuary system.
Sawfish, a type of ray, have a flattened shark-shaped body
and a long, flat snout with pairs of teeth on the side used to
find, stun and kill prey. They grow up to 18 feet (5.5 meters)
long.
Their population collapse follows habitat loss and
"unintentional" over-fishing, being caught in nets targeting
other species. They received U.S. federal endangered species
protection in 2003.
The research appears in the journal Current Biology.
