By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 20 The contents of hundreds of
papyrus scrolls that were turned into charcoal in the eruption
of Italy's Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD - one of the great natural
disasters of antiquity - have long remained a mystery. That soon
may change.
Scientists said on Tuesday a sophisticated form of X-ray
technology has enabled them to decipher some of the writing in
the charred scrolls from a library once housed in a sumptuous
villa in ancient Herculaneum, a city that overlooked the Bay of
Naples.
The library was part of what's called the Villa of the
Papyri, which may have belonged to Julius Caesar's
father-in-law. Other libraries from antiquity have been
discovered but this is the only one that had its scrolls still
present.
Along with its sister city Pompeii, Herculaneum was buried
by the eruption. The scrolls were carbonized by a blast of hot
volcanic gas, ending up looking like burned logs.
Roughly 1,800 of the delicate and brittle scrolls were
unearthed in the 1750s. Some have been deciphered. Most have
not. Methods used over the years to unroll them or separate
their layers have destroyed many.
Carbonized papyrus and the black charcoal ink used in the
scrolls have very similar compositions, making it tough to make
out the writing using even advanced scanning methods. But these
researchers used a technology similar to CT scans, called X-ray
Phase Contrast Tomography, to decipher the writing while leaving
the scroll rolled up.
"They are extremely fragile because they are, more or less,
only pieces of charcoal," said Emmanuel Brun of the European
Synchrotron Radiation Facility in Grenoble and Ludwig
Maximilians University in Munich, who helped lead the study.
The method was used on one intact charred scroll as well as
scroll fragments, added Vito Mocella of the Institute for
Microelectronics and Microsystems, part of the National Council
of Research in Naples.
The researchers determined the writing was in ancient Greek
and the intact scroll may be a text written by 1st century BC
philosopher Philodemus.
While this study was not intended to reveal the scrolls'
full contents, Mocella said there are plans to use the
technology to decipher the hundreds of remaining scrolls.
Experts have hoped these may contain famous lost ancient works.
"We're very excited about this possibility because we know
the immense value for the study of ancient Greek and Latin
civilization," Mocella said.
The intact scroll used in the study, published in the
journal Nature Communications, was given to Napoleon Bonaparte
as a gift in 1802, Brun said.
