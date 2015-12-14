By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 14 A toxin produced by marine
algae is inflicting brain damage on sea lions along California's
coast, causing neurological and behavioral changes that can
impair their ability to navigate in the sea and survive in the
wild, scientists said on Monday.
Brain scans on 30 California sea lions detected damage in
the hippocampus, a brain structure associated with memory and
spatial navigation, in animals naturally exposed to the toxin
known as domoic acid, the researchers said.
Domoic acid mimics glutamate, a chemical that transmits
nerve impulses in the brain, and leads to over-activation of
hippocampus nerve cells and chronic epilepsy, according to Emory
University cognitive psychologist Peter Cook, who worked on the
study while at the University of California-Santa Cruz.
"The behavioral deficits accompanying brain damage with
domoic acid are severe, and may negatively impact foraging and
navigation in sea lions, driving strandings and mortality," Cook
said.
Hundreds of sea lions annually are found stranded on
California beaches with signs of domoic acid poisoning such as
disorientation and seizures. Thousands are thought to be exposed
to the toxin.
The microscopic algae, called Pseudo-nitzschia, responsible
for the toxin occur naturally in coastal waters. Their blooms
have become more frequent and severe in recent years. This
year's bloom was the largest on record, reaching from Santa
Barbara, California to Alaska.
Ocean pollution from chemicals like fertilizers and warming
ocean temperatures associated with global climate change are
believed to contribute to bloom size and frequency.
The toxin accumulates in shellfish and small fish that
consume algae. Sea lions, other marine mammals and seabirds are
exposed to it after eating those shellfish and fish.
"Domoic acid-producing blooms have been in the environment
for a very long time, but the current pattern of much larger and
more frequent blooms causing more visible damage to marine
animals has been going on since the 1980s," Cook said.
Sea lions exposed to the toxin had greatly reduced
connectivity between the hippocampus and the thalamus, a brain
structure associated with sensory perception and regulation of
motor functions. Those with hippocampus damage also performed
worse on memory tasks such as one involving finding a food
reward.
"Hundreds of sea lions end up in stranding facilities each
year. A great many of them do die although some can be
rehabilitated and survive for some time in the wild," Cook said.
The research was published in the journal Science.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Peter Cooney)