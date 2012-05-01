May 2 Car panels made of silkworm cocoons,
clothing that can camouflage the wearer at the flick of a switch
and a "smart" shirt with a phone and power source embedded in
the fabric.
Scientists, some with funding from the U.S. Air Force, have
made breakthroughs that could eventually make all this reality.
Research published on Wednesday reveals advances in
materials science that could transform industries struggling
with the rising cost and scarcity of raw materials and save
lives in post-conflict countries still clearing minefields.
In a study published in the Royal Society journal Interface,
Oxford University researchers David Porter and Fujia Chen
examine the structure of silkworm cocoons, which are extremely
light and tough, with properties that could inspire advanced
materials for use in protective helmets and light-weight armour.
"Silkworm cocoons have evolved a remarkable range of optimal
structures and properties to protect moth pupae from many
different natural threats," Porter and Chen said in their paper.
These structures are lightweight, strong and porous and
therefore "ideal for the development of bio-inspired composite
materials."
Their research could lead to lightweight armour that
dissipates rather than deflects the particular components of a
blast that do the most damage to the human body - much like
crumple zones in modern cars or sound-absorbing sonar tiles that
make submarines harder to detect.
Even more tantalising from an economic standpoint, Porter
and Chen's research, which was funded by a grant from the U.S.
Air Force, could point to a new material for fabricating car
panels in some of the fastest-growing car markets - China and
India.
Fritz Vollrath, who heads the Oxford research group, said
supplies of cocoons are plentiful. "Present raw silk market
production globally is half a million tonnes annually."
Most of that is boiled and unravelled for textiles, but
Vollrath says there are potential applications for the cocoons
themselves, particularly in the developing world and potentially
in car panels that are very tough and totally sustainable.
The researchers are working on carbon footprint calculations
but Vollrath notes that the production process is probably
carbon neutral, involving a mulberry bush and worms that, unlike
cattle, don't emit any methane.
Further research is needed. Porter said the next stage will
be to find a way to replicate the structures found in the
cocoons or use them as a base material impregnated with gels as
a way of developing a scalable production process.
There are plenty of precedents for the commercial
exploitation of structures found in the natural world. One of
the best known is the so-called 'lotus effect', the properties
of the lotus leaf that keeps them extremely clear of dust and
dirt. Researchers found tiny nodules on the surface of the leaf
that stops water from settling on them. Droplets form and simply
roll off, gathering any dirt as they go.
It was this research that eventually led to the development
of self-cleaning windows and advanced exterior paints.
Velcro was developed after Swiss engineer George de Mestral
observed the way the flowers of the mountain thistle stuck to
his trousers after a walk in the countryside.
NOW YOU SEE ME, NOW YOU DON'T
Scientists have also created artificial muscles in the
laboratory that mimic the colour-changing ability of squid and
zebrafish and could eventually be used in camouflaging 'smart
clothes'.
Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK created
soft and stretchy artificial muscles based on specialist cells
called 'chromatophores' that are found in some fish and
reptiles. They contain pigments which give these animals the
ability to change colour.
"We have taken inspiration from nature's designs and
exploited the same methods to turn our artificial muscles into
striking visual effects," said Jonathan Rossiter, lead author of
the study, which was published on Wednesday in the Institute of
Physics journal Bioinspiration and Biomimetics.
The Bristol scientists say their camouflaging technology
could also be used to regulate the temperature of the wearer at
the flick of a switch.
Zebrafish can pump pigmented fluid from under their skin to
the skin's surface - a process Rossiter and his colleagues have
been able to mimic in artificial muscles in the lab.
"The application of this biomimetic pumping action to
thermoregulation is most easily understood by considering smart
clothing or a 'second skin' which contains heat-emitting fluid,"
Rossiter told Reuters. "When the wearer is cold, the fluid is
kept close to the skin. When the wearer becomes hot, the fluid
is translocated to the outside of the 'second skin' where the
heat energy is radiated away from the body."
Rossiter said his group will be looking for more potential
applications, from artificial skins for human-interacting
robots, to new electronic devices.
"We are keen to move from laboratory prototypes to
commercial products, and this is expected to be through
industrial partnerships," he said.
WIRED FOR SOUND
High-tech clothing is an area that researchers from the
University of Exeter hope to exploit with findings unveiled in
the last week in the journal Advanced Materials. They have made
the "most transparent, lightweight and flexible material ever
for conducting electricity".
The material, which is based on the revolutionary substance
graphene, a form of carbon just one atom thick but 100 times
stronger than steel, could accelerate the creation of clothing
with embedded devices like mobile phones and MP3 players.
The Exeter group, led by engineer Dr Monica Craciun, is now
working on a spray-on version of the transparent material, which
they have dubbed 'GraphExeter', that could be applied to 'smart'
tee-shirts, or windows to turn them into solar panels that are
30 percent more efficient than those in use today.
Currently, the main electrical conductor used in electronics
is indium tin oxide, which is not flexible and is a finite
resource that could run out in five years or so and is rapidly
getting more expensive. Until now, the Exeter researchers say,
no one has been able to come up with a viable alternative to do
the job when the world's reserves of indium run out.