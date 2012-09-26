By Chris Wickham
| LONDON, Sept 26
LONDON, Sept 26 This time next year, British
fighter pilot Andy Green will strap himself into a
rocket-powered car for test runs in a bid to accelerate to 1,000
miles per hour (1,600 kilometers per hour) and smash his own
land speed record.
That's the plan. In the meantime, the team building the
Bloodhound supersonic car faces a milestone on Oct. 3 - they
will test-fire the rocket they hope will push it through the
sound barrier and well past the existing record of 763 mph set
15 years ago.
It will be the biggest rocket test in Britain for about 20
years and will bring together the components of the rocket,
including a Cosworth Formula One engine that will be used just
to pump fuel into the combustion chamber.
"This is the first time we have brought all the elements
together," said Mark Chapman, the project's chief engineer who
has a background in aerospace design that included work on the
Joint Strike Fighter.
Chapman said a flawless test run would be the best outcome
next week but an explosion that provides lessons and drives
design improvements would also be counted a success.
"The worst thing that could happen is for nothing to
happen," he told reporters.
The rocket will be tested in a bomb-proof military hangar at
Newquay airport in southwest England with the team in a control
room 250 metres away.
Dan Jubb, the project's 28-year-old self-taught rocket
engineer who sports an impressive handlebar moustache, said the
team will leave the doors on the test hangar slightly ajar in
case there is an explosion.
"Evidence from the past, when bits of ordnance have gone off
unexpectedly, suggests it does have a tendency to blow the doors
off," he said.
The rocket will be run at a third of its full capacity of
27,500 pounds of thrust, equivalent to 80,000 horsepower - or
the combined output of 95 Formula One cars.
Subsequent tests running through spring next year will
gradually ramp up the power.
Bloodhound will attack 1,000 mph on a dry lake bed called
Hakskeen Pan in South Africa's Northern Cape region in 2014,
using a jet engine from a Eurofighter Typhoon on loan from
Britain's Ministry of Defence, coupled with the hybrid rocket
that will use a mix of solid and liquid fuel.
THE RACE IS ON
The race for the land speed record is hotting up again after
a 15-year lull following Andy Green's 1997 record in Thrust SSC,
and rivals are nipping at Bloodhounds heels.
The North American Eagle project in the United States has a
car its volunteer team believes will break the existing record
and could do that before Bloodhound is driven at full speed.
The Aussie Invader project led by Rosco McGlashan is more
ambitious, with a target of 1,000 mph in a rocket car that runs
on liquid oxygen and bio-kerosene to produce about 200,000
horsepower. The Australians are also aiming for 2013/14.
From New Zealand, the Jet Black team also has its hat in the
ring with a jet engine and hybrid rocket combination, like
Bloodhound.
Three people in the Bloodhound bid cut their teeth on the
Thrust SSC project; driver Green, Scottish entrepreneur Richard
Noble, who himself held the land speed record from 1983 to 1997,
and aerodynamics specialist Ron Ayers.
SECRET SAUCE
Dan Jubb, whose entry in the qualifications section of his
profile on the Bloodhound website reads "none", says the truly
new part of his rocket design is in the way it burns the
synthetic rubber solid fuel inside.
The liquid fuel, High Test Peroxide (HTP), burns hotter as
it travels down the length of the tube, which means the solid
fuel in most hybrid rockets burns more quickly towards the rear
end.
Jubb has designed a solid fuel mix with a secret ingredient
that produces a more even burn, increasing the efficiency of the
rocket. He said commercial space flight companies have expressed
interest in the technology, but declined to name them.
Pio Szyjanowicz, a spokesman for Cosworth, said Bloodhound
is "a mash-up of different technologies" that has provided some
useful feedback into the company's aerospace division.
The pump, which is driven by Cosworth's Formula One engine
to fire the liquid fuel into the rocket, is a modified version
of one from a 1960s Blue Steel cruise missile.
"There have been some interesting bits of know-how in how to
drive the pump," Szyjanowicz told Reuters, adding that working
out how to control the pump and the "interesting torque demands"
have informed the company's business that makes pumps for
raising and lowering landing gear on planes.
PASSENGER OR DRIVER?
It's easy to imagine that Andy Green will simply be a
passenger once Bloodhound's engines light up and send it
hurtling down the 12-mile course.
But the team say the forces on the car mean driving it will
require immense skill. It will take 15 seconds to reach 100 mph
but then just 25 seconds to go from 100 mph to 1,000 mph.
"Bloodhound will slide all the way down the track and at
1,000 mph it will be more like a boat with the front wheels
acting like rudders," said Knight.
Those forces call for extreme attention to detail in the
design. Even a variation in the thickness of the paintwork could
cause an asymmetric shockwave which could make the car veer
dangerously.
The lake-bed track requires the same level of attention. Its
19-km (12-mile) length is being cleared of about 6,000 tonnes of
stones. It is also 500 metres (1,650 feet) wide since the car's
metal wheels will cut ruts so each track can only be used once.
So why has the Thrust SSC record stood for so long? "We
moved the bar too high," said Bloodhound spokesman Richard
Knight. "Every mile an hour beyond the supersonic record is
uncharted territory. It's 'here be dragons'".