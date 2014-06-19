By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, June 19 This may give dedicated sun
worshippers reason for pause. A new study suggests that regular
tanning not only may raise the risk of skin cancer but also may
be addictive.
A study published on Thursday found that chronic exposure to
ultraviolet radiation triggers the release of endorphins - the
so-called feel-good hormones - that function through the same
biological pathway as highly addictive opiate drugs such as
heroin and morphine.
The study involved laboratory mice, but the researchers said
they believe the findings are applicable to people because the
biological response of skin to UV radiation in mice is so
similar to humans.
Regular UV radiation exposure led to physical dependence and
addictive behavior in the mice, the study found. The animals
even exhibited withdrawal symptoms - shaking, tremors and teeth
chattering - after being treated with a drug that blocked the
endorphin activity, the researchers said.
Writing in the journal Cell, they said the addictive nature
of UV exposure "may contribute to the relentless rise in skin
cancer incidence in humans."
"There is this dangerous addictive pathway operating," said
dermatologist Dr. David Fisher of Massachusetts General Hospital
and Harvard Medical School, who led the study.
Fisher said in theory sun-related skin cancer should be
highly preventable merely by reducing exposure, but the
addictive qualities of UV exposure may help explain the dogged
"sun-seeking behavior" some people display through outdoor and
indoor tanning and other pursuits.
"Behavioral exposure to the sun is being guided by
influences that go past just a desire to have a nice game of
Frisbee outside. There's something else motivating that
behavior," Fisher added.
Exposure to ultraviolet rays through sunlight and indoor
tanning equipment is considered a major risk factor for skin
cancer including melanoma. The American Cancer Society said U.S.
melanoma rates have been rising for at least 30 years, with
about 76,000 news cases and 9,700 deaths forecast for 2014.
Cumulative damage from UV radiation also can cause premature
skin aging in the form of wrinkles, lax skin and brown spots.
Exposure to UV rays stimulates production of endorphins -
the same hormones stimulated by activities like vigorous
exercise. They turn on opiate-related receptors via the same
biological pathway triggered by prescription painkillers and
other opiate drugs.
The researchers shaved the backs of the mice and gave them a
daily dose of UV light - enough to induce tanning but not
burning - for six weeks. Bloodstream endorphin levels rose
within a week.
John Overstreet, executive director of the Indoor Tanning
Association, said the study "ignores the benefits of exposure to
ultraviolet light, the most obvious of which is the production
of vitamin D through your skin."
"It is also important to note that there is no simple
definition of addiction and the identification of addictions
requires a substantial body of research. It is highly unlikely
that a single study could lead to a sound conclusion on the
matter. You can take anything too far, that does not mean it is
an addiction," Overstreet said.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Bernard Orr)