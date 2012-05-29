* South Africa won rights to host bulk of radio telescope
* Plan involves sensitive receptors in Northern Cape
* Same area has gas reserves
* S. Africa has 485 trillion cubic feet of shale gas -US
data
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South Africa's winning the
rights to host the bulk of the world's biggest radio telescope
looks set to clash with plans to use the high-pressure pumping
method fracking, which can cause earth tremors, to extract gas
from its vast shale deposits.
Last week, South Africa won the rights to locate about 70
percent of the "Square Kilometre Array" (SKA), a $2 billion
project capable of detecting signs of extraterrestrial life in
the far reaches of the universe.
The project will bring the construction of more than a
thousand highly sensitive receptors spread across hundreds of
kilometres of arid terrain in the Northern Cape province.
The area is subject to an astronomy law that prohibits
activity interfering with star gazing, which could include
hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking" - where drillers blast large
amounts of sand and water laced with chemicals deep underground
to free natural gas and oil from shale deposits.
"There is no decision by government on that (fracking). We
must understand the science before any licence is given, but I
will use the astronomy advantage act if necessary," Science
Minister Naledi Pandor told a news conference last week.
The Astronomy Geographic Advantage Act of 2007, meant to
bolster South Africa's bid for the array, gives the Science
Ministry a mandate to cut down trees, re-route air flights,
silence radio signals and prohibit anything that harms astronomy
in the region.
The area is home to gas reserves now being investigated by
energy company Royal Dutch Shell and petrochemical
group Sasol.
According to an initial study commissioned by the U.S.
energy information administration, South Africa has 485 trillion
cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas resources, most
of which are located in the Karoo Basin.
The amount is the fifth largest of 32 countries included in
the study and is pitched as a long-term solution for the energy
problems of Africa's largest economy.
"The SKA will be situated in our licence application area,"
Janine Nel, a spokeswoman for Shell South Africa Upstream, said.
"We will comply with legislation in this regard and ensure
that any future exploration activities we may undertake respect
these regulations."
Environmentalists and other critics say fracking, which has
made available major new unconventional sources of gas and
transformed the U.S. energy sector, can cause earth tremors and
contaminate water. The process is banned in several countries.
Independent energy industry analyst Chris Yelland said South
Africa is committed to the telescope project and it is up to
scientists and engineers to see if fracking can co-exist with
it.
"No one can give a definitive answer at this point on
whether it is possible," Yelland told Reuters.
FRACKING MORATORIUM
About a year ago, South Africa imposed a fracking moratorium
on oil and gas exploration licences in the semi-arid region to
gain time to examine the concerns of environmentalists who say
the process would ruin the area and to study the potential
gains.
Energy Ministry officials were not immediately available for
comment.
The telescope project will take years to build and the
government appears in no rush to see how it will apply its
astronomy law on mining and fracking.
When completed in 2024, the telescope will be made up of
3,000 dishes, each 15 metres (50 feet) wide, together with many
more antennae, that together will give a receiver surface area
of a square kilometre.
The bulk of the project will be in South Africa and partner
African countries. Australia and New Zealand also won the rights
to host a smaller portion of the project.
Scanning the sky 10,000 times faster and with 50 times the
sensitivity of any other telescope, it will be able to see 10
times further into the universe and detect signals that are 10
times older.