Dusk falls over radio telescope dishes of the KAT-7 Array at the proposed South African site for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescope near Carnavon in the country's remote Northern Cape province in this picture taken May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Here is a look at a new generation of telescopes which scientists hope will help answer fundamental questions about the origin and evolution of the universe and whether there is life beyond our planet.

* SQUARE KILOMETRE ARRAY (SKA) RADIO TELESCOPE: Earlier this month, the Australia Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) started peering into the universe from a remote cattle station in Western Australia state. With 36 antennas, ASKAP is the first building block in the SKA which will be based in Australia and South Africa. It should be fully operational by 2024.

* The new telescope will be 50 times more sensitive and 10,000 times faster than any other telescope on the planet, according to the international consortium funding the $2 billion project. The SKA central computer will have the processing power of about one hundred million PCs and will use enough optical fibre to wrap twice around the Earth. It will generate enough raw data to fill 15 million 64 GB iPods every day.

* EUROPEAN EXTREMELY LARGE TELESCOPE (E-ELT): The E-ELT will be located on a mountain at an altitude of 3,060 metres in the central part of Chile's Atacama Desert. It will aim to track down Earth-like planets around other stars in so-called "habitable zones" and will also carry out "stellar archaeology" in nearby galaxies.

* It is expected to have a mirror 40 metres in diameter, covering a field on the sky about a tenth the size of the full Moon. The primary mirror will consist of almost 800 segments, each 1.4 metres wide, but only 50 mm thick. The E-ELT's instruments will allow astronomers to probe the earliest stages of the formation of planetary systems and to detect water and organic molecules around stars in the making.

* THE JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE: An international collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), Webb will have a large mirror, 6.5 metres (21.3 feet) in diameter and a sunshield the size of a tennis court. It will be in an orbit about 1.5 million km (1 million miles) from the Earth. Named after a NASA administrator who oversaw the early Apollo programmes, the project is a replacement for the Hubble Telescope. It is due to enter into service in 2018.

Sources: Reuters/here://www.jwst.nasa.gov/

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)