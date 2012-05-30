* Full genome of "Heinz 1706" tomato sequenced
* Will allow researchers to develop new varieties
* Domesticated tomato has 35,000 genes
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, May 30 An international team of
scientists has cracked the genetic code of the domesticated
tomato and its wild ancestor, an achievement which should help
breeders identify the genes needed to develop tastier and more
nutritious varieties.
The full genome sequence of a tomato breed known as Heinz
1706, and a draft sequence for its closest wild relative Solanum
pimpinellifolium, were published in the journal Nature on
Wednesday.
Researchers who carried out the work said that together the
sequences provide the most detailed look yet at the functional
parts of the tomato genome and show order, orientation, types
and relative positions of all of its 35,000 genes.
The sequences should help researchers find the links between
certain tomato genes and the characteristics they determine, and
will also extend scientists' understanding of how genetic and
environmental factors affect the health of a crop.
"Tomatoes are one of the most important fruit crops in the
world, both in terms of the volume that we eat and the vitamins,
minerals and other phytochemicals that both fresh and processed
tomato products provide to our diets," said Graham Seymour, a
professor of biotechnology at Nottingham University, one of 300
scientists involved in the Tomato Genome Consortium (TGC).
TOMATOES ARE NOT THE ONLY FRUIT
The tomato is also a good model to investigate the process
of fruit ripening, so understanding its genome should help
reveal the molecular circuits that make fruits ripen and give
them their health-promoting properties, the team said.
"For any characteristic of the tomato, whether it's taste,
natural pest resistance or nutritional content, we've captured
virtually all those genes," said James Giovannoni from the Boyce
Thompson Institute for Plant Research at Cornell University, who
was part of the U.S. tomato sequencing team.
Tomatoes represent a $2 billion market in the United States
alone, while in Britain the market for tomatoes is worth around
625 million pounds ($980 million) a year.
The research also offers some insight into how the tomato
and its relatives diversified and adapted to new environments
over the years.
The scientists said the findings show the tomato genome
expanded abruptly about 60 million years ago. Some of the genes
generated during that expansion were involved in the development
and control of ripening, making them particularly interesting to
tomato breeders.
The TGC involved scientists in 14 countries including
Argentina, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea,
Britain, the United States and others.
Giovanni said the work has implications for other plant
species.
Strawberries, apples, melons, bananas and other fleshy
fruits share some characteristics with tomatoes, he explained,
so knowledge about the genes involved in fruit ripening could
potentially be applied to them, helping breeders and growers to
improve food quality and cut costs.
"Now we can start asking a lot more interesting questions
about fruit biology, disease resistance, root development and
nutritional qualities," he said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6378 British pounds)
