WASHINGTON Oct 16 Tornadoes in the United
States are increasingly coming in swarms rather than as isolated
twisters, according to a study by U.S. government meteorologists
published on Thursday that illustrates another trend toward
extreme weather emerging in recent years.
Looking at tornado activity over the past six decades, the
study in the journal Science found the total number of tornadoes
annually remaining rather steady, averaging 495. Since the
1970s, there have been fewer days with tornadoes but plenty more
days with many of them, sometimes dozens or more.
On the list of the 10 single days with the most tornadoes
since 1954, eight have occurred since 1999, including five since
2011. That year alone had days with 115, 73, 53 and 52 twisters.
The meteorologist who led the study, Harold Brooks of the
U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National
Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma, said emergency
management agencies and insurers should be prepared to deal more
often with days with lots of tornado damage.
The study analyzed the official U.S. tornado database for
the six-decade period ending last year, excluding twisters below
Category F1, with wind speeds of 73-112 mph (117-180 kph), on
the Enhanced Fujita Tornado Intensity Scale.
Some experts have blamed weather intensity seen in recent
years on global climate change they attribute to human
activities. This study did not, however, offer a conclusion as
to a cause.
"Knowing that the climate now has changed from that of the
1970s makes for a circumstantial argument in favor of a changing
climate playing at least some role in the tornado changes," said
meteorologist Patrick Marsh of NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.
"There are indications that heavy rainfall events are
occurring with greater frequency globally, and given a warmer
climate, this makes sense," added Storm Prediction Center
meteorologist Greg Carbin.
But "any trend in tornado events is much more difficult to
discern," Carbin added.
The average number of days annually with at least 20
tornadoes has more than doubled since the 1970s to upwards of
five days per year in the past decade. For days with at least 30
tornadoes, there has been an average of three per year in the
past decade, compared to 0.6 days per year in the 1970s.
Records for both the most and fewest tornadoes over a
12-month period have come in the past five years, with 1,050
from June 2010 to May 2011 and 236 tornadoes from May 2012 to
April 2013. May is the month with the most tornado activity,
followed by June and April.
Tornadoes, rapidly spinning columns of air usually spawned
by rotating thunderstorms, can be among the most violent weather
events. They have been reported on every continent except
Antarctica but most often hit a U.S. region covering the Great
Plains and parts of the Midwest and South.
Tornadoes can cause extensive loss of life and property
damage like the May 2011 twister in Joplin, Missouri, that
killed about 160 people and wrecked thousands of homes.
