* Microbes cleaning sewage also generate electricity
* Research is part of advancing 'electro-microbiology'
* Sewage plants may be self-powered by new technology
By Chris Wickham
LONDON, Aug 9 Microbes used to treat human waste
might also generate enough electricity to power whole sewage
plants, scientists hope.
The technology is based on the relatively new science of
electro-microbiology that is finding uses for the discovery that
certain microbes can generate an electrical current outside
their own cells.
In the context of sewage treatment, they would purify waste
water by consuming the organic matter in it and use that energy
to generate a current that can be harvested and stored.
Co-author of the research, published in the U.S. journal
Science, Bruce Logan of Pennsylvania State University, compared
the process he is developing to the movie The Matrix, where
humans are hooked up to machines to provide electrical power.
"In our article we describe a process which is somewhat like
that but what we do is use certain micro-organisms which can be
connected to devices to generate an electrical current that can
be used to generate power," Logan said.
An estimated 3 percent of the electricity generated in the
United States is used to run waste water treatment plants and at
least 5 percent goes into the whole water infrastructure, said
Logan, adding: "That's clearly not sustainable."
Logan says the technique, still in its infancy, has sparked
interest from companies including Siemens and General
Electric, as well as a number of small startup firms.
There are some major hurdles, including the high cost of
making the devices needed and improving their efficiency and
power capacity.
"Right now it's a bit expensive," Logan said.
"What we really need to do is get the cost of the materials
down and start putting the technology out into practice and that
takes other things than just science and engineering. It takes
political will and funding."
The same technique could see microbes used to generate
biofuels, hydrogen gas, methane and other valuable chemicals
from the cheap and abundant product of our trips to the
bathroom, say Logan and fellow researcher Korneel Rabaey from
the University of Ghent in Belgium.