Aug 15 Scientific Games International, Inc.
on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior subordinated
notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan,
RBS, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: SCIENTIFIC GAMES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 09/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013
MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/20/2012
S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 483 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS