TOKYO, March 18 Japanese communications and
media company SoftBank Corp said on Wednesday it
acquired last week an additional 20.47 percent stake in
Scigineer Inc for 1.9 billion yen.
SoftBank now owns a 31.88 percent stake in Scigineer, while
SoftBank Technology Corp holds a 1.33 percent stake.
This makes Scigineer a SoftBank affiliate company.
Scigineer is an Internet marketing and advertising service
provider founded in 2005. Its stakeholders include Kyocera
Communication System.
SoftBank first invested in Scigineer in October 2014,
according to company spokeswoman Hiroe Kotera.
(Reporting By Teppei Kasai and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)