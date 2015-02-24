LONDON Feb 24 Hedge fund manager Scipion
Capital is hoping to appeal to institutional investors
disillusioned with poor commodity fund performance by offering
an alternative - a commodity trade finance fund that delivers
decent steady returns.
In recent years some banks have reduced their commodity
trade finance activities as regulators have cranked up
capitalisation requirements, squeezing the margins on offer.
At the same time, investors who have repeatedly lost money
in commodities are quitting the asset class altogether or
looking for a different form of exposure with lower volatility.
Aside from a few big names such as Blackstar Capital
Partners, commodity trade finance funds have tended to fly under
investors' radar, but interest is building.
Hoping to tap this demand, Scipion Capital, a hedge fund
company founded by Nicolas Clavel in 2007, is taking its African
Opportunities Fund to the broader institutional investor market.
"We're looking for sticky money - we don't want too much hot
money from funds of hedge funds," Clavel said. Existing
investors include family offices and wealthy individuals.
The credit fund makes short-term, secured loans to cover the
transport of commodities from the African interior to the port,
or vice versa.
In 2014 it returned 6.79 percent, when the average actively
managed fund in the Lipper Global Commodity fund sector was down
14.35 percent, and it has never had a negative year.
The fund makes money by taking on risks that banks can't or
won't lend against, such as funding gasoline or diesel shipments
from an oil major's refinery in Europe to Ghana.
"The trading houses are doing more in this area but they are
also having capacity issues, so then they talk to people like
us," Clavel said.
Most loans earn a return of about 8 to 18 percent per annum,
but Clavel stressed the importance of having good collateral
managers on the ground to take care of any problems.
"You do have logistical issues to deal with - that's why you
need a solid team who understand the business. For example, they
might drive a route to check that it's actually navigable after
the rainy season."
The availability of credit in the local banking system will
also influence where the fund invests. "We're doing our first
deal in Kenya after seven years - until recently it was
extremely liquid, so they were offering low interest rates and
the risk/reward ratio was not what it should be," Clavel said.
"In the DRC it was the other way around - the interest rate
for a top corporate went from 26 percent to 8 percent."
Attractive investments include high consumption commodities
such as imports of cement or bitumen, or exports of cocoa,
coffee and cotton. "We like low value commodities because then
the logistics become key, the margins are better for the
borrower and we can get a better return," he explained.
For example, a trader buying copper in the Democratic
Republic of Congo (DRC) can get a discount by paying at the mine
rather than at the port because of the cost of transporting that
copper overland.
