BRIEF-Novo Nordisk: Novelion CEO leaves board to avoid potential conflict of interest
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect
May 10 SciVision Biotech :
* Says it appoints Lin Junnan as new head of finance to succeed Guo Ruling, effective May 10
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yGy9
* Kempharm - additional time required for completion of review of its financial results for period ended March 31, 2017 by its public accounting firm Source text - http://bit.ly/2qnz9m2 Further company coverage: