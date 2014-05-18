BERLIN May 18 German toy maker Schleich, known
for its lifelike figurines, has been bought by French private
equity firm Ardian from its British owner HgCapital, the
two private equity companies said on Sunday.
Neither side disclosed the price of the transaction which
the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Sunday reported was 220
million euros ($301.50 million), citing unnamed sources in the
finance industry.
Ardian, formerly known as AXA Private Equity, used
95 million euros of loans from DZ Bank and Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg to fund the deal, finance sources familiar
with the transaction told Reuters on Sunday.
Founded in 1935, Schleich is one of Germany's biggest
toymakers with products sold in more than 50 countries, posting
2013 sales of 106 million euros. It was a family-run business
until HgCapital bought an 80 percent stake for 165 million euros
in 2006.
"With its new strategy of increasingly expanding into play
worlds as well as further penetrating both international markets
and new distribution channels, we see significant additional
growth potential for the company," Caspar von Meibohm, managing
director at Ardian said.
($1 = 0.7297 Euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner. Writing by Andreas Cremer;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle.)