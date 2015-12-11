(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Matthew Miller
BEIJING Dec 11 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has agreed to buy Hong Kong's flagship English-language
newspaper, the South China Morning Post (SCMP), in the most
politically sensitive acquisition by the e-commerce giant to
date.
Alibaba and SCMP Group Ltd announced on Friday
that the Hangzhou-based company would buy the 112-year-old
newspaper and other media properties for an undisclosed amount.
The purchase, which follows a string of media deals by
Alibaba, is likely to raise concerns in Hong Kong, where the
South China Morning Post occupies an important position among
the English-speaking elite who still dominate the former British
colony.
Chinese-language dailies may be more influential than the
Post, but changes in its editorial direction are seen as a
barometer for press freedom under Chinese rule.
Alibaba has acquired or invested in a growing portfolio of
media and content companies in recent years. In June, the
company agreed to pay $194 million for an undisclosed stake in
the China Business News, the domestic financial media firm.
"The SCMP has iconic status in the region, with a strong
reputation internationally for the quality and credibility of
its journalism over the years," Joe Tsai, executive vice
chairman of Alibaba Group, said in a letter to SCMP readers.
"Like many print media, however, the SCMP faces challenges
amid the dramatic changes in the way news is reported and
distributed. But these changes play to Alibaba's strengths,
which is why we believe the two companies complement each other
well."
Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma is no stranger to controversy at
the newspaper.
In 2013, a reporter for the Post quit after quoting Ma as
having made remarks in support of Beijing's violent crackdown on
pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. Ma denied
at the time that he had made such an assertion.
Tsai sought to address concerns about editorial independence
in his letter.
"In reporting the news, the SCMP will be objective, accurate
and fair ... day-to-day editorial decisions will be driven by
editors in the newsroom, not in the corporate boardroom."
However, some SCMP staff members said the takeover was
unlikely to have much impact over the publication's content, and
greeted the news with resignation.
"The SCMP has not had an editorial balance for more than a
decade. We don't think that will change under a mainland Chinese
owner," said an editor who has worked at the newspaper for more
than a decade.
"You can expect a Chinese angle on every story."
Friday's agreement includes SCMP Group's other media assets,
such as licenses to the Hong Kong editions of Esquire, Elle,
Cosmopolitan and Harper's Bazaar.
In November, the publisher said it had received a
preliminary approach by an unidentified third party interested
in its media properties, and media outlets had reported Alibaba
was the potential buyer.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
SCMP has a market value of HK$3.04 billion, or $392 million,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Anne-Marie Roantree in Hong Kong and
Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)