SINGAPORE, April 24 Scoot, the new
medium-to-long-haul budget carrier of Singapore Airlines Ltd
, said on Tuesday it will serve the Singapore-Bangkok
route from July, putting it head on with its bigger sister Tiger
Airways Holdings Ltd.
Tiger Airways is the short-haul budget unit of Singapore
Airlines, the world's second-largest carrier by market value.
"It is to provide more connectivity for our guests, so our
guests from Australia and China can go to Bangkok as well via
Singapore," Scoot's spokeswoman See Lingling said.
She said the routes would help the carrier make the most of
its Boeing 777-200 aircraft.
Scoot is offering a promotion of S$88 ($70.42) for a
Singapore-Bangkok return trip, cheaper than the current fare of
around S$200 from Tiger Airways.
Scoot will make its inaugural flight on June 26, with Sydney
the first destination.
Last year, Singapore Airlines announced the set-up of Scoot
as part of its strategy to capture the fast-growing budget
market in Asia, which has been dominated by Malaysia's AirAsia
Bhd and Indonesia's Lion Air.
($1 = 1.2497 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono)