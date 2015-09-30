* Berlin-based agency eyes M&A to build offering

* Plans capital hike to internationalise ownership

* Scope close to winning new DAX company clients

By Andreas Kröner and Andreas Framke

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Credit rating agency Scope plans takeovers in Europe to put it on a stronger competitive footing with larger peers Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch, Scope's chief executive said.

"Acquisitions are indispensable to create a European champion," Torsten Hinrichs told Reuters in an interview.

There are nearly 30 small rating agencies in Europe that are specialised in particular regions or asset classes, he said.

"None of these companies are profitable; the niches they occupy are too small," Hinrichs said.

"I'm convinced there will be consolidation and when we see something of interest, we will willingly acquire it," he said.

Scope, founded in 2002, started out analysing real assets and funds but now sets its sights on becoming the European alternative to the big three U.S.-based credit rating agencies - S&P, Moody's and Fitch.

The agency's ratings currently include corporate issuers and their bonds, structured transactions and banks, as well as asset-based bonds in the aviation, real estate and renewable energy sectors.

Scope recognises the need to cover all asset classes in the medium term, and takeovers will play into that goal, said Hinrichs, who headed S&P's Germany business for 15 years.

"We'd be particularly interested in areas that have not been in our product offering such as insurance and sovereign ratings," he said, adding that accelerating penetration into new markets such as Spain would also be on the agenda.

Scope's owners have firmly supported its expansion course, backing capital increases in December 2014 and April 2015, with large BMW shareholder Stefan Quandt participating in the latter. A further capital hike is planned for the spring of 2016, Hinrichs said.

"Our goal is to widen the circle of shareholders, with a focus on Spain, Italy and France," he said.

Some European politicians attacked the U.S. credit rating agencies for stoking the euro debt crisis through ill-timed rating moves and called for the creation of an independent European credit rating agency as an alternative.

An effort by Roland Berger manager Markus Krall to set up that agency was shelved two years ago for lack of funding, but Hinrichs said Scope expected to be more successful.

It already has 27 large clients in the finance and fund sector, including Santander, Unicredit, UBS and Commerzbank and expects several more customers, such as large commercial, covered bond and public sector banks to be on board by the end of the year.

Scope is also making progress in the corporate area. It is currently processing a mid-cap MDAX mandate and expects to win at least three more blue chip DAX companies as customers by the end of the year. (Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)