UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
PARIS, Sept 10 French re-insurer Scor said on Wednesday it was on track with execution of its strategic plan a year after its launch and had outperformed its return on equity targets.
"In this context, SCOR maintains its key technical profitability assumptions for each of its two engines (combined ratio and technical profitability) and confirms the Group's expected growth in Life and Non-Life," it said in a statement ahead of an investor day later on Wednesday.
SCOR also reaffirmed a targeted return on invested assets above 3 percent by 2016.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.