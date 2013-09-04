PARIS, Sept 4 Scor is aiming for organic annual sales growth of 7 percent until mid-2016 as part of a three-year strategic plan, the French insurance group said on Wednesday.

Assuming a stable pricing environment, Scor said it expected annual premium growth of 8.5 percent for its non-life reinsurance arm. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by David Cowell)