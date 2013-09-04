Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
PARIS, Sept 4 Scor is aiming for organic annual sales growth of 7 percent until mid-2016 as part of a three-year strategic plan, the French insurance group said on Wednesday.
Assuming a stable pricing environment, Scor said it expected annual premium growth of 8.5 percent for its non-life reinsurance arm. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by David Cowell)
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
LONDON, April 11 Citi was the top bank last year in transaction banking, a segment comprising trade finance and cash management services, rankings compiled by industry analytics firm Coalition showed on Tuesday.