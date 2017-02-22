BRIEF-Aedifica acquires care residence in Leersum, NL
* ACQUISITION OF A CARE RESIDENCE IN LEERSUM, THE NETHERLANDS (CONTRACTUAL VALUE CIRCA EUR 6 MILLION)
PARIS Feb 22 French reinsurer Scor said it could consider share buybacks for up to 200 million euros ($211 million) depending on market conditions, on top of a rise in 2016 dividends, after it reported a 10 percent increase in fourth-quarter net income.
Scor shares were up 5.5 percent at 0820 GMT.
($1 = 0.9521 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016