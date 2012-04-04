* Eyeing new Asian markets, larger Latam presence
* Basel capital requirements not a concern
* Still waiting to close Guangzhou acquisition
By Cameron French
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 4 Bank of Nova
Scotia could enter new markets in Asia as it expands
its international footprint, and will not be held back by
concerns about its capital levels, the bank's head of
international banking told Reuters.
"There's a couple of countries in Asia that may be
appealing," Brian Porter said in an interview.
"We want to be bigger in Brazil, we want to be a bigger bank
in Chile. If there was another round of consolidation in Mexico,
we'd definitely want to participate."
With foreign operations that span more than 50 countries,
Porter oversees a personal and commercial banking network that
all but blankets Latin America and is growing quickly in Asia,
bringing truth to Scotiabank's claim as being "Canada's most
international bank".
Most recently, Scotiabank has added assets in China and
Colombia, and has been helped by the financial crises in the
United States and Europe, which have shaken loose assets from
lenders eager to bulk up capital levels.
The bank recently closed its $1 billion acquisition of a
51-percent stake in Colombia's Banco Colpatria, and is in the
process of closing a C$719 million ($72 million) purchase of a
20-percent stake in China's Bank of Guangzhou.
CAPITAL PRESSURES
Canada's banks weathered the financial storms of the last
four years in strong shape, but they also are having to watch
capital levels to make sure they meet strict new Basel III
capital requirements that are expected to be implemented
starting next year.
Scotiabank has said it expects to meet the standards, but it
is believed to be skating closer to the line than its rivals,
prompting some analysts to question whether the bank may curtail
acquisitions in the near term to preserve capital.
Nonsense, said Porter, who said if an attractive deal
emerges this year, the bank would move on it.
"If they make sense for us... absolutely," he said.
However, while potential targets have been plentiful with
foreign banks in distress, he said the pipeline may be starting
to dry up as the effects of the European debt crisis subside.
"I would say the window's still open, but my view is the
peak of the crisis is probably over in Europe," he said.
He ruled out acquisitions of Europe-based retail bank
assets, and also said the bank would not go into the United
States, despite Toronto-Dominion's successful foray into
U.S. retail banking market over the past seven years.
"I can't see that happening," he said, adding that
Scotiabank briefly considered doing so when U.S. banks became
cheap during the U.S. crisis.
"For the first time it was advantageous for us to look, so
that's all we did was look," he said.
Granted, a U.S. plan would not fit the pattern of
Scotiabank's Latin America and Asia strategy, which focuses on
countries with young and underbanked populations, and clear
organic growth opportunities.
However, the strategy comes with its hiccups, as the bank
wades through foreign red tape and gets familiar with the
approvals framework in a foreign country.
The bank had initially expected the Bank of Guangzhou deal
to close last year. Porter said the deal is not in danger.
"We were probably a little bit optimistic in terms of
timeframe," he admitted. "Things take longer in China in some
regards. It's nothing untoward."