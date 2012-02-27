* Compensation down slightly from C$10.7 mln in 2010

* RBC, TD CEOs also received flat to lower pay

TORONTO Feb 27 Rick Waugh, chief executive of Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-largest bank, was awarded C$10.6 million ($10.6 million) in direct compensation for 2011, down a touch from the previous year and in line with the pay of the CEOs at the country's other top banks.

Waugh's pay was C$10.7 million in 2010, Scotiabank said in a regulatory filing on Monday. It consisted of a base salary of C$1.5 million and C$9.1 million in incentives.

Gordon Nixon, CEO of larger Royal Bank of Canada, also received a pay cut last year, down 8.2 percent at C$10.1 million, while Toronto-Dominion Bank CEO Ed Clark's pay was unchanged at C$11.3 million, the banks said last week.

Bill Downe, CEO of Bank of Montreal, received compensation of C$9.9 million last year, up from C$9.5 million the year before, the bank said late on Friday.