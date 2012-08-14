* Bank to buy Mexico's Credito Familiar, Colombia's Colfondos

* No financial terms disclosed

* Canada's No. 3 bank already with big Latin American footprint

TORONTO, Aug 14 Bank of Nova Scotia moved to raise its already sizeable Latin American footprint on Tuesday, purchasing Mexican consumer lender Credito Familiar as well as a majority stake in Colombian pension fund Colfondos AFP.

Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 bank, said it would acquire 51 percent of Colfondos, Colombia's fourth-largest pension fund company, as part of a push to expand its wealth management business.

The purchase of Creditor Familiar from Citigroup's Grupo Financiero Banamex unit will add 246 branches and about 2,400 employees across Mexico, where Scotiabank already has more than 700 branches.

In a statement, the bank said the purchase would enhance its consumer and micro-finance platforms and demonstrated its commitment to further growth in Mexico.

It did not disclose the price of either deal, saying they were not financially material.

Toronto-based Scotiabank is Canada's most international bank, with operations in around 50 countries, most of which are in Latin America and Asia.

The bank earned C$251 million from its existing Mexican operations last year, out of a total of C$5.3 billion, according to its annual report. It did not break out its Colombian profits separately.

The purchase of Colfondos represents Scotiabank's third acquisition in Colombia in the past two years. In January, it bought a majority stake in Banco Colpatria, and in 2010, it acquired Royal Bank of Scotland's wholesale operations.

"I thought it was interesting that they picked up the (Colfondos) pension assets. That's little bit of a departure from what we've seen previously," said Tom Lewandowski, an analyst at Edward Jones in St. Louis.

Scotiabank did not provide additional comment, saying it was in a corporate "quiet period" ahead of the release of third-quarter earnings in two weeks.

Citigroup took huge losses during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, and has since sold off several assets.

In contrast, Canadian banks emerged from the crisis in strong shape and have since made several small acquisitions as distressed European and U.S. lenders seek to sell off non-core operations.

There have been few deals this year, though, which Lewandowski said likely reflected a lack of appealing targets and concerns that a consumer lending slowdown in Canada could pressure the Canadian banking profits.

"I think there's obviously a slowdown coming, and that could lend them to want to conserve capital," he said.

Scotiabank's shares ended the session up 16 Canadian cents at C$52.01.