TORONTO, Oct 2 Bank of Nova Scotia
named Troy Wright as president and chief executive of its
Mexican unit, Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Mexico, on Tuesday.
Wright, formerly the bank's executive vice president of
retail distribution in Canadian banking, replaces Nicole Reich
de Polignac, who stepped down abruptly in September.
The bank, commonly known as Scotiabank, is Canada's
third-largest bank, and operates in roughly 50 countries, with
the bulk of its overseas operations in Latin America.
Its Mexican unit is one of the top 10 banks in the country
by assets.
Scotiabank Chief Risk Officer Rob Pitfield said in September
that the bank might consider selling minority stakes in some
Latin American operations, including Mexico, to fund
acquisitions.
The bank later clarified that it had no immediate plans to
pursue such a transaction in Mexico.
Scotiabank's shares were up 6 Canadian cents at C$54.05 on
the Toronto stock Exchange on Tuesday.