TORONTO May 22 Bank of Nova Scotia has
agreed to sell the Toronto office tower that houses its
corporate headquarters for C$1.27 billion ($1.25 billion) to a
pair of Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 lender and the only big Canadian
bank to still own its head office, will sell the 68-story
postmodern office tower complex to Dundee REIT and H&R REIT in a
deal that's expected to close on or about June 20, it said.
The bank initially announced it January its intention to
sell the complex, saying at the time it wanted to capitalize on
Toronto's strong commercial real estate market. Scotiabank will
remain a tenant of the building.