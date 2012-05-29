BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
TORONTO May 29 Bank of Nova Scotia's second-quarter operating profit rose as international banking and lending profits grew, Canada's No. 3 bank said on Tuesday.
Scotiabank earned C$1.46 billion ($1.42 billion), or C$1.15 a share, in the quarter ended April 30. That compared with a year ago profit of C$1.62 billion or C$1.39 a share.
The year-ago profit included a one-time acquisition-related gain of C$286 million, or 33 Canadian cents a share. Excluding that gain, earnings in the latest quarter rose 16 percent.
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.