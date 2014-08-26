REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
TORONTO Aug 26 Bank of Nova Scotia reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength at its wealth management and insurance businesses, and raised its dividend.
Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 bank, earned C$2.4 billion ($2.19 billion), or C$1.85 a share, in the third quarter ended July 31, up from C$1.7 billion, or C$1.36 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding notable gains and non-recurring items, the bank said it had earned C$1.40 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.41.
(1 US dollar = 1.0972 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.