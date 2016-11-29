TORONTO Nov 29 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, reported a better-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings, driven by a strong performance from its domestic and international banking businesses.

Scotiabank said its earnings per share increased to C$1.58 from C$1.46 in the same period the previous year. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.51, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by David Clarke)