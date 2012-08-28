Aug 28 Bank of Nova Scotia profit rose 57 percent in the fiscal third quarter, helped by a C$614 million gain from the sale of its corporate headquarters in Toronto, it said on Tuesday.

Toronto-based Scotiabank, the country's No. 3 lender, earned C$2.1 billion, or C$1.69 a share, in the three months ended July 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$1.3 billion, or C$1.10 a share.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 2 Canadian cents to 57 Canadian cents a share.