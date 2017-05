TORONTO May 28 Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday that quarterly profit rose 9.6 percent, as domestic retail banking income was helped by last year's acquisition of online lender ING Direct.

Scotiabank, Canada's third-largest lender, earned C$1.60 billion ($1.55 billion), or C$1.23 a share, in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30. That compared with a year-before profit of C$1.46 billion, or C$1.15 a share.