TORONTO Aug 10 Bank of Nova Scotia is shuffling some key roles at its Global Banking and Markets division, Canada's No. 3 bank said in an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Phil Smith, who had been deputy head of global investment banking, will take on the role of chief financial officer at the unit.

Smith, who has spent 11 years helping lead the investment banking division, "has been a key contributor to the growth of this area and, in recent years, played a critical role helping our team successfully navigate one of the most challenging periods for the investment banking industry," the bank said.

He will be replaced by David Skurka, who for the past decade has led the investment bank's financial services practice. He will also maintain his old job as he takes on the new one.

Smith will report to Mike Durland and Stephen McDonald, who are co-CEOs of Global Banking and Markets, and to Scotiabank CFO Sean McGuckin, the memo said. Skurka will report to Adam Waterous, head of global investment banking.

Scotiabank created its Global Banking and Markets division in January, consolidating the wholesale banking functions of its Scotia Capital, ScotiaMocatta and Scotia Waterous units.