TORONTO, Sept 11 Bank of Nova Scotia may consider selling minority stakes in its operations in countries such as Mexico or Chile to shore up its capital levels or fund an acquisition, the bank's chief risk officer said on Tuesday.

"That's certainly a possibility that would probably tie into either things that we want to do from an acquisition initiative perspective that would require us to have a chunk of capital," Rob Pitfield, the bank's group head and CRO, said at a financial services conference in New York.

Scotiabank is Canada's No. 3 bank, and has international operations in several countries in Latin America and Asia.