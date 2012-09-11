BRIEF-Propertylink Group divests 320 Pitt Street for $275 million
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
TORONTO, Sept 11 Bank of Nova Scotia may consider selling minority stakes in its operations in countries such as Mexico or Chile to shore up its capital levels or fund an acquisition, the bank's chief risk officer said on Tuesday.
"That's certainly a possibility that would probably tie into either things that we want to do from an acquisition initiative perspective that would require us to have a chunk of capital," Rob Pitfield, the bank's group head and CRO, said at a financial services conference in New York.
Scotiabank is Canada's No. 3 bank, and has international operations in several countries in Latin America and Asia.
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: