EDINBURGH Jan 13 The Scottish government has
ordered a cull of tens of thousands of hens after a mild strain
of H5N1, or bird flu, was identified on a farm in Fife, it said
on Wednesday.
"Laboratory tests have identified a very mild strain of the
H5N1 virus and a humane cull of almost 40,000 birds has now
begun," a statement said.
It added that the flu was "quite distinct" from the
pathological strain which has caused several hundred human
deaths in other parts of the world.
The government said it had restricted movement of poultry
for one kilometre (over half a mile) around the farm in
Dunfermline, north of Edinburgh, and that 40,000 birds would be
humanely destroyed with their eggs as a precautionary measure.
